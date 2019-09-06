Queensland police investigation into death of 26 year old Ioli continues

A team of Queensland detectives and specialist police continue to investigate the death of 26-year-old Australian-Cypriot dual citizen Ioli Hadjilyra whose body was found in a park in Brisbane.

Brisbane police are treating the death as suspicious and a possible homicide.

The crime scene examination by forensic officers has been completed and police have conducted a thorough search of Kalinga Park and adjacent railway lines for any evidence, Queensland police said in an update on their website.

An Investigation Centre has been established at Hendra Police Station with more than 40 detectives, intelligence and forensic officers investigating Hadjilyra’s death after her body was located in Kalinga Park on Wednesday, August 4.

Detective Inspective Tim Trezise, Gateway Crime Group, North Brisbane District said police continued to appeal to the public for assistance.

“We continue to appeal for any sightings of Ms Hadjilyra in or around Eagle Junction or Toombul railway stations or Kalinga Park on Tuesday night (September 3) or Wednesday morning (September 4).”

Police have no information to suggest there is a risk to public safety and the community should feel free to go about their daily business without concern, they concluded.

Her brother Alexander-Michael Hadjilyra told the Brisbane Times he is heartbroken his sister died so far away from her two brothers and sister who all live in Cyprus.

‘If I had the chance to tell her, I would tell her what I always tell her, and that is to take care of your life,’ he told the Brisbane Times.

“She was a kind soul, it is just that she strayed away.”

Hadjilyra lost contact with Ioli in 2016 when she moved back to Brisbane with her father.

The last time the siblings spoke was around a week ago, when she told her brother she wanted to leave Australia and move back to Cyprus.

Hadjilyra said he wanted to remember his sister for her “kind soul.”

