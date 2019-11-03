Queens of Amathus: Documentary explores the lives of women who migrated from Cyprus to Birmingham

The BBC website presents the story of Greek Cypriot Xenia Karayianni, one of many stories featured in the new documentary Queens of Amathus, which explores the lives of women who migrated from Cyprus and settled in Birmingham following the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Xenia lived with her mother and grandparents in Famagusta before the war. She was just three when she was separated from her mother to live a better life in Britain and would not be reunited with her mother until she was 17.

Queens of Amathus premieres on Sunday 3 November at Cineworld, Broad Street, Birmingham, and will be screened during Birmingham Film Festival on Thursday 7 November.

