Qatar Airways celebrates five years of direct services to Cyprus

Qatar Airways recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of the start of its services to Cyprus in style at a glittering gala dinner at Pralina Experience, Nicosia.

The event was attended by the acting president of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris Minister of Transport, Communication and Works of Cyprus, Vassiliki Anastasiadou, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cyprus Sultan Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Cyprus Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shanfari and the Ambassador of Kuwait to Cyprus Walled Alkandari. Other guests included members of Cyprus’ business and government communities, Qatar Airways’ frequent flyer programme members and media representatives.

They were treated to live entertainment including a violin recital and a tango dance performance by a professional tango dance couple.

Qatar Airways Commercial Manager for Cyprus Huda Dawood told guests the event emphasised the importance the airline placed on the Cypriot market. She said: “Following feedback from our loyal passengers, Qatar Airways has increased capacity, taking the number of direct flights from Larnaca to Doha 12 times per week with seasonal extra services of up to 14 times per week.”

Dawood said it was the commitment to quality that was winning the airline so many fans.

The National Carrier of the State of Qatar began flying to Cyprus in April 2014, when it first began direct services to the stunning Eastern Mediterranean coastal resort of Larnaca.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Qatar Airways seamlessly connects passengers from Cyprus to more than 160 destinations across six continents via its award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha. The carrier will launch a host of exciting new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Langkawi, Malaysia; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia.

It connects Cyprus with five Australian destinations: Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth via its Doha hub.