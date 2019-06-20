Menu
Pupils vandalise school, lock up teachers in classroom – reports (photos)

June 20, 2019 at 5:34pm

Pupils vandalised a primary school and locked teachers up in a classroom on Wednesday, POED secretary general Charis Charalambous reported.

The teachers’ union secretary wrote on social media that the incident happened after the conclusion of classes for the 2018/2019 academic year.

“Two teachers that stayed in the school to catalogue the equipment, were locked inside the classroom they had been working in from a small group of pupils,” Charalambous said. He also noted that the pupils swore at them.

He concluded his post by urging the Education Ministry, the Social Welfare Services, organised parents’ associations and the teachers to work together to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

