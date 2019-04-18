Pumping water from Mitsero mine shaft “impossible,” authorities say (video)

Authorities have said that pumping water from a 130 metre deep mine shaft where the body of a 39 year old woman was found on Sunday, will not be carried out due to safety concerns.

The fire services and a private contractor were due to begin work this morning as police stepped up their search for the victim’s six year old daughter who was reported missing with her in May 2018, however the operation was postponed.

According to CNA, after a meeting with the Geological Survey Department on Thursday and people who know the area, authorities decided not to pump water from the mine shaft, as its walls will collapse.

Police said that they are now looking into other ways in order to locate the 6 year old girl.

The area of the mine is guarded.

Police have defended their handling of the 2018 case amid criticism that more should have been done at the time. Spokesman Andreas Angelides said Larnaca police had questioned people and alerted Interpol in the Philippines, as well as the consul of the country in Cyprus, after a friend of the victim reported the disappearance of the mother and daughter.

Angelides said that the case was never considered as closed.

