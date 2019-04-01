Public spending on education increased by 3.2% in 2016

Public expenditure on all levels of education amounted to €1,186.4 million in 2016, accounting for 16.9% of the Government Budget and 6.3% of the Gross Domestic Product, an increase of 3.2% compared with €1,150.0 million in 2015, the Statistical Service said on Friday.

Based on the results of the Annual Survey on Education for the school year 2016/2017, the cost per student in public education in terms of current expenditure, stood at €4,867 for pre-school and pre-primary education, €6,170 for primary education, €10,206 for secondary general education, €12,424 for secondary technical education and €10,251 for tertiary education.

Cystat said that the total number of pupils and students at all educational levels was 188,311 increased by 3.7% compared with 181,537 in 2015/2016.

The total number of educational establishments also increased to 1,333 in the school year 2016/2017, from 1,322 in the previous school year.

During 2016/2017 the total number of teachers amounted to 14,950 compared with 14,716 in 2015/16, an increase of 1.6%.

In the same school year there were 742 kindergartens and day nursery schools with 31,678 children enrolled, 360 schools operated in primary education attended by 55,482 pupils, 167 schools operated in secondary education with 55,212 pupils, 5 schools in post-secondary non-tertiary education with 261 students, 49 educational institutions operated in tertiary education with a total number of 45,263 students and 11 special schools with 415 pupils.

