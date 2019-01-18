Prozak Kafeneio

Aesthetically beautiful, with warm retro touches and a new-Bohemian, artistic, alternative atmosphere without being sophisticated. Every little detail is thoughtful in a way that makes you feel welcome. The coffee is wonderful, as well as its various snacks, but here you will come especially for the awesome and unique events they organize, such as art exhibitions, Open Mic evenings, poetry or theater, wonderful live music and many other activities.

Medontos 3Α, Nicosia, 22104244, Monday-Saturday, 12:00-23:00