Menu
Nicosia

Prozak Kafeneio

Aesthetically beautiful, with warm retro touches and a new-Bohemian, artistic, alternative atmosphere without being sophisticated. Every little detail is thoughtful in a way that makes you feel welcome. The coffee is wonderful, as well as its various snacks, but here you will come especially for the awesome and unique events they organize, such as art exhibitions, Open Mic evenings, poetry or theater, wonderful live music and many other activities.

Medontos 3Α, Nicosia, 22104244,  Monday-Saturday, 12:00-23:00

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos
January 18, 2019

Where can you find great soup in Cyprus?

Stelios Marathovouniotis
LarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos
January 14, 2019

A complete guide with the new restaurants in Cyprus

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Nicosia
January 14, 2019

Qboo bakehouse

Stelios Marathovouniotis