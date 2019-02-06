Protest over proposed asphalt unit in Stavrovouni (video)

Citizens gathered outside the House of Representatives on Wednesday to protest approval by the Environment Service of an application for the construction of an asphalt unit in Stavrovouni.

The protesters said that the environment in the Kornos-Pyrgos area is already damaged by quarries and a recycling plant for excavation, demolition and building materials which belong to SKYRA LIMA, the company that wants to build the asphalt unit.

The unit will additionally burden the environment of the area, which is near a Natura 2000-protect area, and will its rich underground aquifers as well as the environment, the protesters added.

“The government must must shoulder responsibility and find a good place to place all units away from residential and Natura-2000 areas, in order to protect the health of the citizens and water safety,” Green Party deputy president Efi Xanthou said.

“We are here to peacefully demonstrate our opposition. We believe that our area is already overburdened. Its subsoil is in danger, which contains all its water supplies,” said Hieromonk Grigorios Stavrovouniotis.

The protest was organised by the ‘Kornos-Pyrgos Initiative’ and the ‘Friends of Stavrovouni Monastery.’