Protest at Rizoelia roundabout over cartridge factory

Aradipou residents are staging a protest on Saturday at the Rizoelia roundabout demanding the immediate relocation of a cartridge factory which is close to residential areas.

The protest, to start at 11 am, is supported by the Aradipou municipality which said in a statement that the issue is incredibly important and concerns all residents of the area.

The factory produces rifle and hunting cartridges and is within walking distance of existing residences on the border of the industrial area. That area is under the supervision of Larnaca municipality.

Traffic police will be assisting drivers heading towards the Rizoelia roundabout.

