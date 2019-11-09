Menu
Local

Protest at Rizoelia roundabout over cartridge factory

November 9, 2019 at 9:13am
Edited by

Aradipou residents are staging a protest on Saturday at the Rizoelia roundabout demanding the immediate relocation of a cartridge factory which is close to residential areas.

The protest, to start at 11 am, is supported by the Aradipou municipality which said in a statement that the issue is incredibly important and concerns all residents of the area.

The factory produces rifle and hunting cartridges and is within walking distance of existing residences on the border of the industrial area. That area is under the supervision of Larnaca municipality.

Traffic police will be assisting drivers heading towards the Rizoelia roundabout.

 

Read more:

Aradippou

You May Also Like

Local
November 9, 2019

Water pumped from the sea to the land for Cyprus’ high-rise buildings

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 9, 2019

Sunny and fine weather over the weekend

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 8, 2019

UN Committee against Torture to also review Cyprus

Annie Charalambous