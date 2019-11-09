Menu
Protest against planned recycling plant at Stavrovouni area

November 9, 2019 at 6:03pm
Chanting slogans such as “Clean water, clean air, unquestionable rights” and “Mr. President, protect our oldest monastery in Cyprus, Stavrovouni”, more than 200 residents of Kornos and Pyrga as well as a handful of monks protested on Saturday.

They were reacting to a decision by the Council of Ministers to amend the lease of state-owned land so as to entitle Skyra Lima Ltd to establish an asphalt concrete production and a recycling plant at Stavrovouni area.

The protest took place at Stavrovouni forest, outside the company quarry entrance, by the Pyrga-Kornos Initiative and Friends of the Holy Monastery of Stavrovouni.

The protesters symbolically blocked the road leading to the Holy Monastery of Stavrovouni and the two entrances to the quarry adjacent to the property of the Holy Monastery.

