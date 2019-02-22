Menu
Local

Protaras pub and restaurant gutted by fire, hotel damaged

February 22, 2019 at 4:07pm
Edited by

A pub and restaurant in Protaras were gutted by fire and a nearby hotel suffered considerable damage, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

Famagusta police spokesman Andreas Constantinou said that the fire started a little after 11 am at a restaurant on Hotel Avenue in Protaras. The fire spread to an adjoining pub and a hotel.

Fire fighters from Famagusta fire station responded and extinguished the blaze.

The fire completely destroyed the pub and restaurant while the hotel was damaged.

Foul play has initially been ruled out. Police believe the fire started from maintenance work at the restaurant.

The exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.

You May Also Like

Local
February 22, 2019

UK High Commission offers new take on Strovilia tension

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 22, 2019

Ministry takes delivery of new batch of flu vaccines; who gets priority

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 22, 2019

Cyprus talks must continue on the basis of UNSC resolutions, Lavrov says

Stelios Marathovouniotis