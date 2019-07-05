Protaras: 74 year old Swedish tourist dies while swimming in Protaras

A 74 year old Swedish tourist died while swimming in Protaras on Thursday afternoon, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
It said that lifeguards had brought the woman to shore and administered first aid but she did not regain consciousness.
She was taken by ambulance to Famagusta Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination that will be carried out on Saturday morning.
Earlier this week, a 60 year old holidaymaker from Russia drowned while swimming near the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos.
