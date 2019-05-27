Proposals for higher education institutions in Troodos

The state is examining the possibility of creating higher education institutions in the Troodos mountain village of Prodromos, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

This comes as a part of a National Strategy to rejuvenate communities in the mountains.

According to Phileleftheros, the Commissioner for Mountain Communities Yiannakis Papadouris has suggested tenders be invited for bid to use facilities of the Cyprus Forestry College in Prodromos.

One of the proposals is to use the facilities to house a University of Cyprus department for the study of the environment, biodiversity, the forests and Cyprus’ geology.

Phileleftheros reports that Frederick University has submitted a proposal to use either the Cyprus Forestry College facilities or those of Pedoulas secondary school to start a higher education institution to study the environment and sustainable development.

The National Strategy to rejuvenate mountain communities aims to train graduates of local schools for professions that meet the economic needs of the area and prepare them for employment in Troodos industries.

In order to stop the brain drain and depopulation, a team of experts hired to submit proposals for the plan, suggested the creation of higher education institutions focused on tourism, primary and secondary industry, the arts and business.

According to Phileleftheros, besides higher education institutions the government is considering the possibility of establishing a Research and Innovation Centre in Troodos.

Another proposal is the establishment of a University of Cyprus department for Sports Science and Physical Education in Solea, as well as an inter-university research and innovation unit for the study of the local natural habitat.

Cyprus Forestry College

For now, the Ministry of Agriculture has decided to restart operations of the Cyprus Forestry College to train Forestry department staff.

In a recent speech, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said that the process for the Cyprus Forestry College to gain higher education institution status has started.

He also spoke of efforts to establish cooperation with schools in Greece and abroad.

