New Akaki-Peristerona-Astromeritis highway to ease congestion

An environmental study on a planned Akaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti highway that will ease congestion in the area was submitted to the Environmental Authorities, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

It said the 19 kilometre highway will cost over €130 million for construction and another €36 million for the compulsory purchase of the land.

The road will start from the existing Nicosia – Kokkinotrimithia highway (A9) and will turn south at the intersection of the Kokkinotrimithia – Akaki (B9) road towards the existing roundabout crossing west towards the Akaki – Meniko communities.

From there the four lane highway will crossover at the Akaki river and will terminate at the Astromeritis – Evrihou and Astromeriti – Vyzakia junctions, south of Astromeritis.

The new project will go a long way in easing congestion on the current road which caters for commuters from the area to Nicosia as well as to excursionists heading to the Troodos mountains.

It is seen as vital to improve road safety in an area which experiences frequent accidents.

The road will connect to the existing road network with new roundabouts, crossings and a secondary road network. Specifically the new roundabouts will be constructed as follows:

1). In the Deneia area at the beginning of the project.

2). On the Kokkinotrimithia – Akaki junction near the Akaki roundabout.

3). At the Akaki – Meniko junction

4). At the Peristerona – Orounda road crossing

5).At at the new Astromeriti – Evrihou and Astromeriti – Vyzakia highway.