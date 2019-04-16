Production in the construction sector increased by 2.3% in EU

In February 2019 compared with January 2019, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 3.0% in the euro area (EA19) and by 2.3% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat.

Compared with the previous quarter production construction decreased in Cyprus by -0.6% and increased in Greece by 1.0%. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year production in constructions increased in Cyprus by 14.1% and in Greece by 0.9%. Cyprus and Greece are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.

In January 2019, production in construction fell by 0.8% in the euro area and rose by 0.6% in the EU28. In February 2019 compared with February 2018, production in construction increased by 5.2% in the euro area and by 4.9% in the EU28. In the euro area in February 2019, compared with January 2019, civil engineering rose by 6.4% and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 5.7% and building construction by 1.5%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia (+11.9%), Romania (+9.8%) and Poland (+7.0%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-0.9%), Czechia (-0.5%) and Finland (-0.3%).

In the euro area in February 2019, compared with February 2018, civil engineering rose by 11.9% and building construction by 3.3%. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 12.8% and building construction by 3.2%. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+48.1%), Slovenia (+40.3%) and Poland (+15.1%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-4.7%) and France (-0.5%).

(Cyprus News Agency)