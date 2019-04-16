Menu
Economy

Production in the construction sector increased by 2.3% in EU

April 16, 2019 at 4:51pm

In February 2019 compared with January 2019, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 3.0% in the euro area (EA19) and by 2.3% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat.

Compared with the previous quarter production construction decreased in Cyprus by -0.6% and increased in Greece by 1.0%. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year production in constructions increased in Cyprus by 14.1% and in Greece by 0.9%. Cyprus and Greece are not required to supply monthly data under Council Regulation 1165/98.

In January 2019, production in construction fell by 0.8% in the euro area and rose by 0.6% in the EU28. In February 2019 compared with February 2018, production in construction increased by 5.2% in the euro area and by 4.9% in the EU28. In the euro area in February 2019, compared with January 2019, civil engineering rose by 6.4% and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 5.7% and building construction by 1.5%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia (+11.9%), Romania (+9.8%) and Poland (+7.0%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-0.9%), Czechia (-0.5%) and Finland (-0.3%).

In the euro area in February 2019, compared with February 2018, civil engineering rose by 11.9% and building construction by 3.3%. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 12.8% and building construction by 3.2%. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+48.1%), Slovenia (+40.3%) and Poland (+15.1%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-4.7%) and France (-0.5%).

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
April 16, 2019

Deputy Minister for Shipping upbeat over Cyprus shipping’s future

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
April 16, 2019

Finance Minister and new CBC Governor to set cooperation on a new basis

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
April 16, 2019

Cypriots wary of collaborative economy (table)

Bouli Hadjioannou