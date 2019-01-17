Production in constructions in Cyprus increases by 7.5% in Q3 2018 compared to Q2

Production in the construction sector in Cyprus increased by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter and by 24.4% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, according to first estimates released today by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
In November 2018 compared with October 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA19), while it increased by 0.2% in the EU28.
In October 2018, production in construction fell by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU28. In November 2018 compared with November 2017, production in construction increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.8% in the EU28.
In the euro area in November 2018, compared with October 2018, civil engineering fell by 0.2%, while building
construction rose by 0.1%. In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.5%, while civil engineering fell by 0.8%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia (-3.6%), Germany (-1.7%) and Portugal (-1.5%). The largest increases were observed in Hungary and Slovenia (both +4.4%) and France (+1.5%).
In the euro area in November 2018, compared with November 2017, civil engineering rose by 2.1% and building
construction by 0.7%. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 4.8% and building construction by 0.9%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+27.3%), Slovenia (+18.9%) and Poland (+16.0%) and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.8%), Sweden (-2.6%) and Germany (-1.9%).
(Cyprus News Agency)