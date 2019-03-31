Problems due to heavy rain continue in occupied Cyprus

Problems continued today in occupied Cyprus due to heavy rain and flooding, affecting in particular the road network, according to Turkish Cypriot media reports.
In Nicosia, people have been working continuously to clean the affected areas and in Mia Milia, where premises have been damaged from flooding, work is still underway.
The round about, near Nicosia hospital, is inaccessible while the Nicosia-Famagusta highway, near Mia Milia, was closed up until noon.
The area near Vouno and Mandres also faces serious problems, and the road leading to Vouvavento and Vouno is closed because of rock slides.
Turkish Cypriot media carry front page reports on the heavy rains and the problems that followed.
