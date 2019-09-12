Probe underway after blasts rock ammunition depot in occupied north Cyprus (video, photos)

The Turkish Defence Ministry said an investigative team has started work after blasts rocked an ammunition depot in Turkish-occupied north Cyprus at around 1.30 am on Thursday.
It said that the fire has been brought under control and that the cause of the initial blast was not immediately clear.
Minor injuries have been reported from shards of glass but no fatalities.
Holidaymakers were evacuated from the Acapulco Hotel while photos posted on social media showed shattered window panes and other damage.
CNN Turk broadcast video showed large blasts and plumes of smoke rising into the night sky over the area.
“Unfortunately a fire broke out in an ammunition depot in the military zone east of Kyrenia and there was a series of explosions,” Turkish Cypriot ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay said, adding that the area had been secured, with police warning people to keep away.
People in the village of Ayios Epiktitos, some 12 km east of Kyrenia, had initially fled the area as a precaution during the blasts but residents had started returning home, he said.
