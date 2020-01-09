Menu
Private Hospitals in Cyprus give green light to HIO MoU

January 9, 2020 at 5:40pm
The Cyprus Association of Private Hospitals (PASIN) on Thursday gave the green light to a memorandum of understanding with the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

HIO is a legal entity governed by public law that was established in accordance with the Law on the Introduction of the General Healthcare System (GHS) in Cyprus.

Phileleftheros also reported that the heads of private hospitals have decided in principle to accept the Memorandum of Understanding as a base for negotiations with each hospital separately. Provided, however, that the state gives the required guarantees.

The required guarantees, clarifications and details will be presented and discussed with the competent authorities next week by a newly-set PASIN committee.

 

