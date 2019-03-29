Primary school children attend programme on marine litter

Vasiliko Cement Works and Terra Cypria- Cyprus Conservation Foundation organised a two-day environmental educational programme for primary school children, from six schools, on marine litter to raise awareness on the need to reduce waste.
Pupils visited Governor`s Beach area where they collected rubbish and attended a conference at the Zygi Community Hall where they were briefed by government officials and other stakeholders on waste management schemes in relation to the environment as well as the impact of marine litter on health, a press release issued here today by Vasiliko Cement Works says.
The students were also asked to choose a category of waste and to carry out an information and awareness campaign for the reduction of litter.
Vasiliko Cement Plant was named as the “Golden Protector of the Environment “for 2018 for its actions and campaigns to protect the environment.
(Cyprus News Agency)