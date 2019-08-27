Price of meat in Cyprus below EU 28 average (table)

If you are planning to buy some meat for a barbecue in the last few weeks of summer, you might be interested in knowing how the price of meat in your country compares with other Member States of the European Union (EU).

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2018, the price of meat was highest in Austria (price level index of 146), Luxembourg (142), France (131) and Belgium (126).

In contrast, the lowest price levels for meat in 2018 were in Poland and Romania (both with a price level index of 63), Bulgaria (64) and Lithuania (71).

Cyprus was the 12th cheapest, and below the EU 28 average with 89.

The categories of meat covered by these statistics include beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations.