President waiting for UN envoy to return following Turkey’s request to halt talks

President Anastasiades will wait for the UN envoy, Jane Holl Lute’s return to Cyprus to see how to handle Turkey’s request to halt all efforts to resume the dialogue on Cyprus issue due to local elections in Turkey.
Asked to comment on reports that Ankara has asked the UN envoy to stop all efforts to find a way out of the current stalemate in the talks until after the local elections in Turkey, Anastasiades replied “this is a proof to all those who criticised me that I did not everything possible to resume the dialogue”.
The President said, the Greek Cypriot side did everything possible. “We have made our intentions clear, have handed all documents we were asked for, etc, therefore what we are waiting for now is Ms. Lute’s return to see how we handle the issue”.
He also replied in the affirmative when asked if he is satisfied from the latest report of the UNSG to renew UNFICYP’s mandate.
(Cyprus News Agency)