President, UNSG’s envoy have ‘good discussion’ ahead of Berlin meeting

Cyprus Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has said that the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Saturday evening a good discussion with the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute, in view of the meeting which the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will have on November 25 in Berlin, with President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

In statements after Anastasiades’ meeting with Lute, at the Presidential Palace, which lasted for one hour and a half, Prodromou said that a good discussion took place in view of the meeting of Anastasiades and Akinci, in Berlin, on November 25, in the presence and at the invitation of the UNSG.

He noted that it would be better not to say anything more right now, ahead of the visit, adding that “attention is now focused on the meeting with the UNSG.”

Asked if the aim of the meeting in Berlin is to reach a conclusion on the terms of reference, Prodromou said it would not be useful right now to say anything else ahead of the meeting in Berlin.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)