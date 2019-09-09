Menu
President travels to Athens to meet with Greek PM Mitsotakis

September 9, 2019 at 4:41pm

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades is traveling to Athens, Greece, on Tuesday to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at Maximos Mansion, a press release from the Presidency says.

It adds that the meeting will take place at noon and will be followed by a working luncheon.

The President will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Deputy Minister to the President Vasilis Palmas, Cyprus’ ambassador in Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos, Director of the President’s Office Petros Demetriou and other officials.

(CNA)

