President travels Sunday to Berlin for tripartite meeting with UNSG, T/C leader

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is traveling to Berlin on Sunday for the tripartite meeting the UNSG Antonio Guterres has convened with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday evening. The meeting is taking place in the framework of a working dinner.

An announcement from the Presidency says that the President is traveling with Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Deputy Minister to the President Vasilis Palmas, the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot community, Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis, the Head of the President’s Diplomatic Office, Kyriakos Kouros and from his diplomatic office Pantelis Pantelides.

CNA has learned that the UN special envoy on Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute will also travel to Berlin with the SG but his Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and other member of the UN Cyprus mission, will not be present.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday that the President contemplates the upcoming meeting as an opportunity and goes to Berlin with the political will that negotiations may resume the soonest possible.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

