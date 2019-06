Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will undergo surgery on his leg, at a private clinic in Limassol later this afternoon, following a fall outside a shop.

His health is not in any danger, according to Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou who said that this morning the President had an accident, during which he hurt his right leg.

According to available information, the President missed one of two steps outside a shop, in Limassol, and hurt his leg.