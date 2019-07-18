President ready to meet Turkish Cypriot leader, Government Spokesman says

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday that President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, welcoming the latter’s proposal for an informal conference.

“The President of the Republic expresses satisfaction over the fact that Mr Mustafa Akinci, in contrast with his proposal on the issue of hydrocarbons on July 13, proposes the convening of an informal conference with the same format of the one held in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, two years ago,” Prodromou told the press at the Presidential Palace.

He noted that with his proposal Akinci is essentially adopting one of the President’s proposals that was submitted in writing to Antonio Guterres in a letter dated June 13.

“The President is ready to meet with the Turkish Cypriot leader either in private or in the presence of Mrs Lute, to discuss the details and the time of an informal, procedural conference, in the same format of the Crans-Montana conference, hoping that such an informal conference, properly prepared, will lead to the resumption of substantial talks” he said.

Prodromou said that Turkey must actively contribute to creating a proper climate by terminating its illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and its plans concerning the fenced off area of Famagusta.

Asked whether the President’s position on Akinci’s proposal would be conveyed along with the letter that the Presidency is preparing as a response to the Turkish Cypriot leader’s proposal on hydrocarbons, Prodromou said that these “are two different issues”.

(Cyprus News Agency)