President promises reforms as new ministers sworn in

Four new ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday as President Nicos Anastasiades reaffirmed a commitment to press ahead with institutional reform.

“The only way we can achieve our aim is through institutional changes, comprehensive modernisation of the structures of the state and the decision making process as befits a modern,effective and flexible state member of the European Union,” he told the new ministers and the new government and deputy government spokesman.

Outgoing Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides assumed the post of Finance Minister vacated by Harris Georgiades. Nicos Nouris took Petrides’ place at the Interior Ministry, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos replaced Vasiliki Anastasiadou at the Transport Ministry and Prodromos Prodromou, who served as Government Spokesman, moved to the Ministry of Education, replacing Costas Hambiaouris.

The president also appointed a new government spokesman, lawyer Kyriacos Kousios, and deputy spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas

Addressing the new members of his team, the president urged them to work diligently and decisively in cooperation with the political world social partners, professional organisations and the media .

After the ceremony, Prodomou handed over his portfolio to Kyriacos Koushos, while Klelia Vasiliou, who served as Deputy Government Spokesman, handed over to Panayiotis Sentonas.

Constantinos Petrides, Finance Minister

Speaking at the official ceremony, Petrides expressed his gratitude to the President for the new important post assigned to him underlining that he acknowledges how demanding his new duties are. Referring to the subject of migration while handing over the portfolio of the Ministry to his successor, Petrides stressed that decisions have been taken and need to be implemented. He described the Ministry of Interior as “different” because of its size referring to very capable executives working around the clock.

Petrides assumed office as Minister of Interior in April 2017. He was previously deputy minister to the President. In addition to his other duties, he had been assigned by the President Anastasiades the leading role for Civil Service Reform.

In 2006 he was hired at the European Commission in Brussels where he worked as an economist at the Directorate-General for Agriculture and the Directorate General for Competition until September 2011. During the negotiations for Cyprus’ accession to the EU in 2000 he worked on issues of harmonisation at the Directorate for EU-Cyprus relations of the Planning Bureau.

He studied Economics at the University of Nottingham and then acquired an MSc in Political Economy of Transition in Europe from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences.

Nicos Nouris, Interior Minister

Nicos Nouris, the new Interior Minister thanked President Anastasiades saying: “It is an honour for me to be chosen by the President for this post of extreme importance for all citizens: the Ministry of the Interior. Along with my gratitude, I want to ensure my commitment to work hard to implement reforms that will make citizens’ lives simpler and will improve their life quality.”

Nouris was elected vice-president of DISY in May 2018. Until his appointment as minister he was MP and a member of the House Health Committee and the House Interior Committees and Deputy Chairman of the House Energy, Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee. He was a member of the Nicosia Municipal Council (1996-2012) and held the post of deputy mayor of Nicosia (2012-2013). He is also a DISY Commissioner for Health Affairs and a member of the Political Bureau and of the Supreme Council of DISY. He studied pharmaceutical science in the University of Patras, Greece. Nouris is married and has two children.

Yiannis Karouzos, Minister of Transport

New Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos thanked President Anastasiades for the honour and the trust shown in his person and promised to work hard to be worthy of it. Karousos previously was Mayor of Ayia Napa in the Famagusta District. He was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2016. He holds a BSc (Hons) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of Surrey and an MBA (Joint) from French Business School ESEC and Cornell University. He has also been awarded the title of Chartered Marketer, by the UK’s Chartered Institute of Marketing. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the charity foundation “Despina” for children who suffer from diabetes. Born in 1979, he is married with two children.

Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education

Prodromos Prodromou thanked President Anastasiades for the appointment which he said was an honour and a double duty and responsibility since he has to implement the president’s comprehensive education policy plan while coming from a family of teachers. “I grew up in a home where education was a standard and the biggest value,” he added. He expressed readiness to cooperate with the officers of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.

Prodromou was a member of Parliament (1996-2006, 2013-16) and an experienced economist, with expertise also in Political Communication, Public Affairs, Negotiation, Political Science, and Business Planning. He studied at Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense and also holds a D.E.A. de Science Politique focused in Political Development and Government and a D.E.A. de Sociologie from Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense and Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales.

Kyriakos Koushos, Government Spokesman

New government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos says he feels particularly honoured by the trust shown by President Anastasiades, adding that he aimed to have good cooperation with journalists.

Koushos was born in Famagusta in 1952 and studied Law in National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He has practised law for over 40 years and is a senior partner at Koushos, Korfiotis, Papacharalambous LLC. He has served amongst others, as the Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank, Deputy Mayor of Strovolos and President of Anorthosis FC.

Panayiotis Sentonas, Deputy Government Spokesman

The new Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said he would do his utmost to serve his position responsibly.

Panayiotis Sentonas has been serving as Chairman of the Cyprus Youth Council board. He is a graduate of the University of Cyprus’ Faculty of Letters. He holds an MA in Social and Political Sciences as well as an MBA. He is currently a PhD student at the School of Social Sciences and Education Sciences. He has been working at the University of Cyprus since 2011 in the Human Resources Services. He is Vice President of the National Addictions Authority of Cyprus. He is married and has two children.

Sources: Philenews, CNA, Parliament.cy