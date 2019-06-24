President, political leaders and officials honour Christofias’ contribution to Cyprus

The President Nicos Anstasiades said on Monday that he hoped history would judge former President of Cyprus Demetris Christofias fairly and in a positive light. A book of condolences was opened on Monday at the Presidential Palace for the former President who died last Friday at the age of 72.

President Anastasiades told the press that he and former President recognised the importance of putting compassion and mutual respect above anything else.

“We will be all judged by history and not by human sentiments,” he said and expressed hope that the former leader of the Left in Cyprus, former President of the House of Representatives and former President of the Republic will be judged fairly and in a positive light.

The President, accompanied by Cabinet members, signed earlier on Monday the book of condolences and wrote that “it is with great grief that we bid farewell to former President of Cyprus Demetris Christofias and honour his contribution to his country, Cyprus, in his capacity as a Member of Parliament, President of the House of Representatives and President of the Republic.”

House President Demetris Syllouris wrote in the book of condolences that “Cyprus mourns the passing of Demetris Christofias” who served in the highest offices of this country, dedicating his life in the fight for a just society and the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

Leaders and representatives of political parties also signed the book of condolences, underlining in their statements the dedication of Demetris Christofias to Cyprus and its people. Government officials, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as former dignitaries also signed the book.

Christofias’ state funeral will take place on Tuesday afternoon at the Holy Church of God’s Wisdom, in Strovolos.

Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras is expected to attend the funeral. As CNA learns, he will have a meeting on Tuesday with President Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace, where he will also sign the book of condolences. He will then attend the funeral together with President Anastasiades.

(Cyprus News Agency)