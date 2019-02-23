President Anastasiades travels to Sharm el Sheikh for 1st EU-Arab League Summit

President Nicos Anastasiades travels to Sharm el Sheikh on Sunday, to attend the 1st EU-Arab League Summit, in the framework of which he is set to have important bilateral meetings with Heads of States in the region and to promote Cyprus’ initiative to play a coordinating role in introducing policies and strategies by the countries of the region to tackle climate change.

The EU-League of Arab States (LAS) summit will bring together for the first time, heads of state or government from both sides.

European Council President Donald Tusk will co-chair the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He will represent the EU along with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

According to a press release by the Government, the President will meet, inter alia, with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, Lebanese Premier Saad Hariri and Kind Abdullah of Jordan on Monday.

These meetings give the opportunity to further promote and enhance the bilateral cooperation as well as the trilateral cooperation and to point out Cyprus’ role as a European pillar of stability and as a state that can boost security in the region by playing its role in the area, the press release reads.

President Anastasiades will be accompanied by Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and will return home on Monday evening.

CNA