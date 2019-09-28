President Anastasiades says a tripartite meeting possible in mid October

President Nicos Anastasiades believes a tripartite meeting of the two leaders in Cyprus with the UNSG is possible within October, either in New York or a European city.

Speaking to reporters after a very productive meeting, as he said, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the President of Cyprus said he presented the situation as it stands and developed the Greek Cypriot side’s positions.

“We are ready for an agreement of the terms of reference that would allow the resumption of the dialogue with the three ingredients of the Joint Declaration”, agreed by the leaders of the island`s two communities, President Anastasiades and the then Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu on 11th February 2014, as well as the convergences agreed in Crans Montana, Switzerland and the SG’s framework as it was presented on the 30th June 2017, said Anastasiades.

The President further said he is ready at any time to meet with the SG and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at a tripartite meeting, in order to find a way to agree, or at least to repeat the common understanding that prevailed during August 9 and after Jane Holl Lute’s arrival on the island.

He expressed satisfaction for the UNSG’s readiness to cooperate with the parties.

“It looks like the convening of a tripartite (meeting) is feasible. And perhaps, if there is a conclusion during the tripartite, to convene an informal five party meeting for the sides involved in the external aspects of the Cyprus problem, to agree on the subject, as Mr. (Mevlut) Cavusoglu said, the discussions. Our side was clear on this goal”, Anastasiades remarked.

Answering questions, the President said the SG will announce when the tripartite would take place, which he anticipates it to be within October, either in New York or a European city.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)