President Anastasiades satisfied with EU decisions on Turkey

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his satisfaction over Monday’s decision by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on specific sanctions as a response to Turkey’s violations and illegal actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

In a tweet, President Anastasiades said he was satisfied with the EU decision, which supports the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and legality in Cyprus seas.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou also expressed the government’s satisfaction in a written statement, noting that the decision activates previous political decisions and expresses solidarity with Cyprus and support on behalf of Cyprus’ partners.

Prodromou said this was a very important decision, which strengthens the efforts of the

Republic of Cyprus to defend its rights against Turkey’s aggressive policy.

He expressed hope that these measures would contribute towards Turkey, realising that it cannot continue to violate international law and the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus, which joined the EU in 2004, has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Source: CNA