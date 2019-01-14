President Anastasiades pledges government support to upgrade higher education

Addressing the 25th session of the Cyprus Rectors’ Conference in Nicosia, President Anastasiades assured that the government is supporting the upgrading of higher education in every way possible.

In his speech, President Anastasiades praised the results of cooperation between Cyprus universities, noting that it the positive feedback for students and the society.

The President said that one of the priorities of the government is upgrading university education through an integrated policy strategy which focusses on offering quality opportunities for university education and lifelong learning in cutting edge sectors. This will make Cyprus known abroad as a regional center of education, research and innovation.

In this context, we support in every way possible, the upgrading of higher education, including the structure and the courses provided, he remarked.

President Anastasiades said that approving laws for programmes of study offered in other languages in state universities, would attract more foreign students for degree programmes. Already, private universities in Cyprus offer programmes in English.

He also said that the importance he attaches to the right to equal opportunities in higher education, by supporting the adoption of specific measures, would allow the greatest possible percentage of the population to enter Universities.

In this context, Cypriot students from public and private universities benefit from student grants on the basis of economic criteria, scholarships based on academic performance and targeted financial assistance, the President said.

In particular, he said that of the 32,000 students attending Cypriot higher education institutions during the academic year 2012-2013, 8,000 were citizens of other European and third countries, while in the academic year 2017-2018 the total number of students rose to 48,000 of which half came from European and third countries.

Eight universities operate in Cyprus, of which three are public and five private.

(Cyprus News Agency)