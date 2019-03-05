President Anastasiades meets Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge (video)

President Nicos Anastasiades met today at London’s Clarence House with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
Their discussion focused on issues relating to the Commonwealth and the organisation’s future activities, sustainable development, protection of the environment as well as climate change.
The President of the Republic referred to the initiative he has undertaken to coordinate action in the region with the aim of tackling the effects of climate change.
Check out coverage of yesterday’s “Celebrating Cyprus” reception hosted by HRH Prince of Wales, at Buckingham Palace to showcase diversity & success of #UKCypriot diaspora, as well as #UKCYties. Film footage courtesy of @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/BIvDA4p3pV
— National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (@UKCypriotFed) March 5, 2019
President Anastasiades also referred to the latest development on the Cyprus issue. He underlined his readiness to resume negotiations as soon as possible, noting at the same time that the Greek Cypriot side has responded positively to the initiative by the UN Secretary-General through Ms Lute.
Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou and other officials.
(Cyprus News Agency)
