Menu
Local

President Anastasiades has telephone conversation with Ursula Von der Leyen

July 6, 2019 at 3:40pm
Edited by

President Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with the candidate for President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

In a message on Twitter, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that they had a productive exchange of views on EU Commission affairs while the President updated Ursula Von der Leyen “on developments and Turkish violations in our marine area”.

You May Also Like

Local
July 6, 2019

President to meet Special Representative of UNSG on Wednesday

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 6, 2019

Assisted living facilities for 50 young adults by end of 2019

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 6, 2019

Defence minister: No link between Turkish sub and Turkey’s drilling ships

Bouli Hadjioannou