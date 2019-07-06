President Anastasiades has telephone conversation with Ursula Von der Leyen

President Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with the candidate for President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.
In a message on Twitter, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that they had a productive exchange of views on EU Commission affairs while the President updated Ursula Von der Leyen “on developments and Turkish violations in our marine area”.
