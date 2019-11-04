President Anastasiades does not want to make remarks to affect climate of forthcoming meeting with the UNSG

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said he did not want to make any statements that would affect the climate of the tripartite meeting with the Secretary General of the UN, scheduled for November 25 in Berlin.

Anastasiades was invited to comment remarks by the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that the Cypriot President is not clear about what was discussed on 9th of August -when the two met- about the terms of reference. He said he had made known the positions of the Greek Cypriot side to both Akinci and Jane Holl Lute whom he met earlier September while she held meetings with the two leaders.

“That is why she visited Cyprus and prepared the first, short common statement which was in the context of all that was agreed on 9th August. Other than that, I do not want to state anything that could affect the climate of a tripartite meeting with the UNSG.”, he added.

On August 9th, the two leaders announced their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the Secretary-General after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.

The two leaders, it added, decided to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Ms. Jane Holl Lute (Special Envoy) with the determination to finalize the Terms of Reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency”.

Anastasiades added that it is not a matter of the President of the Republic or the leader of the Greek Cypriot side to accept terms but it should be the result of a dialogue at the negotiating table.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Source: CNA