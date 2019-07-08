Menu
President Anastasiades discharged from hospital

July 8, 2019 at 9:16am
President Nicos Anastasiades has been discharged from hospital where he underwent an operation after breaking his thigh bone in a fall and is at home recuperating, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written announcement.

The president was discharged on Sunday. The spokesman said the president’s doctors were satisfied with his recovery.

Anastasiades: Sincere thanks to all who wished me well

