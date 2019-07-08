President Anastasiades discharged from hospital

President Nicos Anastasiades has been discharged from hospital where he underwent an operation after breaking his thigh bone in a fall and is at home recuperating, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written announcement.
The president was discharged on Sunday. The spokesman said the president’s doctors were satisfied with his recovery.
Ο Πρόεδρος @AnastasiadesCY βγήκε σήμερα από το νοσηλευτήριο και μετέβη στην οικία του στη Λεμεσό, από όπου και θα συνεχίσει την αποθεραπεία του. Ο θεράπων ιατρός είναι πλήρως ικανοποιημένος από τη μετεγχειρητική κατάσταση και την πορεία ανάρρωσης του Προέδρου. pic.twitter.com/TTrwSKXXje
