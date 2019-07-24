President Anastasiades congratulates UK’s new Prime Minister

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has sent a letter of congratulations to the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, noting that he counts on the British government’s support towards the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and efforts to address the continuing aggressive actions on behalf of Turkey.

Underlining the strong historical ties between the two countries, President Anastasiades expresses his readiness and wish for close cooperation with the Prime Minister and his government, in order to further promote bilateral relations.

Referring to Brexit, the President reaffirms his government’s position in favour of a satisfactory agreement and future cooperation.

Furthermore, noting the interest of the UK in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Anastasiades says he counts on the British government’s support towards the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and efforts to address the continuing aggressive actions on behalf of Turkey.

President Anastasiades also sent a letter to former Prime Minister Theresa May, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for their close cooperation during her term in office.

(Cyprus News Agency)