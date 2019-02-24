President Anastasiades at Sharm el Sheikh for EU-Arab League Summit (pics)

President Nicos Anastasiades arrived this morning at the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh to participate in the first EU-Arab Leauge Summit.
The President, who is accompanied by Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, was welcomed at the airport by Minister of Environment Yiasmine Fouad and was received by the President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The EU-League of Arab States (LAS) summit will bring together for the first time, heads of state or government from both sides.
European Council President Donald Tusk will co-chair the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He will represent the EU along with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
According to a press release by the Government, the President will meet with other heads of states and governments who are there, inter alia, Lebanese Premier Saad Hariri and Kind Abdullah of Jordan on Monday.
The President will also have the chance to promote Cyprus’ initiative to play a coordinating role in introducing policies and strategies by the countries of the region to tackle climate change.
