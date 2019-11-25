Preparations underway for FameLab Cyprus 2020

Preparations are underway for FameLab 2020 competition and those interested in participating have until Tuesday, March 10 to fill out the online registration form.

FameLab 2020 competition, aims to highlight the new talents in science communication in Cyprus and internationally.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage young scientists to demonstrate their passion for science and technology to a non-specialised public, thereby promoting science, while at the same time training them to demonstrate their knowledge in simple terms bringing science closer to the general public.

The British Council has been working with Cyprus since 1940 and next years marks this 80th anniversary with a series of events celebrating cultural relations and exchange between the UK and Cyprus, including FameLab which is being organised in collaboration with Scico Cyprus and the Research and Innovation Foundation (IDEK) for the 10th consecutive year.

Since 2011, the competition has offered opportunities to many young and talented scientists. Individuals over 18 years old who are working, studying or graduating in fields such as technology, engineering, medicine, biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, etc. are eligible to participate.

The qualifying round will take place in Nicosia on Saturday, April 4 at the CineStudio of the University of Nicosia. Participants will have three minutes to present a scientific topic of their choice in a fun and comprehensible way to the general public. The jury will then select the ten finalists who will go to the grand final. The ten finalists, will attend a free two-day Masterclass in Science Communication from experts in Cyprus Communication, preparing them for the national final. All events are open to the public.

The grand final will take place on Wednesday, May 13, at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation’s premises in Nicosia. The winner of the final, will be awarded a cash prize of 1000 euros and travel to the Cheltenham Festival in Britain in June with all expenses covered, to compete the rest of the other countries’ winners in the International FameLab 2020.

The two runner ups of the national final, will also be awarded cash prizes; 500 euro and 250 euro respectively.

FameLab also provides opportunities for collaboration and networking with other scientists in Europe and Cyprus, as well as opportunities to participate in British Council events in Cyprus and abroad.

Interested parties can apply online by Tuesday, March 10, 2020 through the website: www.britishcouncil.com.cy/famelab.