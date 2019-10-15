Power cuts in parts of Nicosia, Limassol

Power cuts have been reported in Nicosia and Limassol because of the strong winds affecting Cyprus.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus said the power cuts as a result of problems in the grid are affecting Moni, Pyrgos Limassol, Yermasoyia and Kolossi.

In Nicosia, parts of Latsia, Strovolos, Engomi, Lakatamia, Yeri as well as Ayios Ioannis Malountas, Ayios Epiphanios Orinis, Dali, Nisou and Pera Chorio Nissou are affected.

Problems have also been reported in Dromolaxia and Sotira Larnaca.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were small fires as a result of sparks from the electricity poles.

Besides blustery winds, there has been some rain while earlier on Tuesday the Labour Ministry warned of high levels of dust in the atmosphere.

