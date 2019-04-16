Menu
Updated: Power being restored after problems at Vasiliko

April 16, 2019 at 10:21am
Power is gradually is being restored after problems with two units at the Vasiliko power station led to power cuts in many areas of Cyprus, philenews reports.

It said that units one and five experienced problems at 10 am, slashing electricity production by half after 262 megawatts of the total 567 megawatts production at the time was lost.

Immediately and in order to prevent a complete blackout, the automated system cut about 50% of supply to all areas except hospitals and other essential facilities.

Power started being restored at 10.15 am and by 10.30 am another 97 megawatts of supply had been added, bringing production to 399 megawatts. Demand at this time of the day is at 550 megawatt, philenews added.

 

