Potato farmers count their losses after Sunday’s hailstorm, more unsettled weather today

Officials from from the agricultural insurance organisation are due to inspect potato fields in the Famagusta district to assess damage after yesterday’s heavy hailstorm.

Eka farmers’ union representative Yiannakis Gavriel said that the crop has been wiped out by the hail. Photos posted online showed hailstorms bigger than walnuts.

“Unfortunately ounce again the potato crop has been wiped out. We expect the department to record the damage so that compensation can be paid immediately, allowing the farmers to plant again in November,” he said.

Yesterday’s downpour caused problems in other areas, with roads temporarily closed in Nicosia where the fire service responded to 74 phone calls to rescue people trapped in cars and pump flooded roads and basements.

The road behind Strovolos Municipality closed for a few fours because of flooding.

In Limassol the fire service moved a fallen tree in while in Larnaca there was one call to pump a flooded basement.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue until Thursday.

Monday will be start off mainly fine, but clouds that develop from midday on will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland and possibly on the south coasts. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail and strong winds.

Temperatures will rise to 31 C inland, around 29 C on the south and east coasts, around 28 C on the remaining coasts and around 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine while locally there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland, around 17 C on the coasts and around 10 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will start off mainly fine with increased local cloud which on the coast may lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will edge down on Tuesday mainly inland and in the mountains to fluctuate at about average of the time of year,edging down further on Wednesday to below average. mainly inland and in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels on Thursday.

