Potamitissa has only few inhabitants left as most of the them have moved to the city.

It is a picturesque village located at Pitsilia area surrounded by forest and high mountains. The green landscape and the fresh air offer the visitor tranquillity and calmness.

During the summer months the village is full of life and many events are organized. The locals are very friendly offering local zivania, ppalouze, shioushioukko and lots of fruits from the area.

The village has two churches. The church of Panagia and the chapel of Chrysomyrousa.

The village is the home of EOKA’s hero Stylianos Lenas.

The village has also an organized camping site.