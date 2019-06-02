Post-mortem shows baby died of dehydration

The death of a five month old baby from Athienou was caused by dehydration as a result of gastroenteritis and high fever, according to a post-mortem examination carried out by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou on Sunday, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The baby died on Friday night. Police said it had developed high fever on Thursday. The parents took it to a pediatrician who prescribed anti-pyretics. When there was no improvement on Friday the parents called the pediatrician who, they said, advised them to continue the treatment.

Around 9 pm on Friday the baby’s condition deteriorated and the parents went to a private doctor who found that the baby was unconscious and tried unsuccessfully to revive it.

It was rushed to Larnaca Hospital where doctors pronounced the baby dead.