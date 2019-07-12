Portraits & Figures

Six acclaimed artists in the process of deliberating the subject of the human figure, have come together to create this exceptional body of work…

Konstantinos Kyrtis

Christina Crhistofi

Constantinos Ptochopoulos

Panicos Tembriotis

Adi Atassi

Carlina Souss

…Throughout the history of art, the human figure has been a subject that has timelessly attracted artists and audiences alike. In this exhibition, the viewer will have the opportunity to see the representation of the figure in its different manifestations through multiple techniques, styles and media such as painting, drawing and sculpture.

Info: 22 424983, Opus 39, Nicosia