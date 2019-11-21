Portraits and Figures

Opus 39 Gallery presents 6 acclaimed artists in the process of deliberating the subject of the human figure. Throughout the history of art, the human figure has been a subject that has timelessly attracted artists and audiences alike. In this exhibition, the viewer will have the opportunity to see the representation of the figure in its different manifestations through multiple techniques, styles and media such as painting, drawing and sculpture.
Participating artists:
Konstantinos Kyrtis
Christina Christofi
Constantinos Ptochopoulos
Panicos Tembriotis
Adi Atassi
Carolina Souss
Opened from Monday, 18 November 2019 at 7.30p.m.
DURATION: 18-30 November
Working Hours:
Monday 17.00-20.00
Tuesday-Friday 10.30-12.30 & 17.00-20.00
Saturday 10:30 – 12:30
Where
Opus 39
21 Kimonos Street
Strovolos, Nicosia 2006, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22424983