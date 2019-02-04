Pork schnitzel with mashed potatoes

4 pork chops without bone

5 eggs

1 cup flour

2 cups toast

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

3 large potatoes

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of fresh cream

2 pinches nutmeg

Step 1:

Beat the chops well until they soften and open. Then salt pepper well on both sides. Mix the eggs in a bowl and beat them.

Step 2:

Flour the pork and then mix with the eggs and the breadcrumbs. Apply the schnitzel on a baking sheet, sprinkle some olive oil and bake in a preheated oven at 180oC for about 25′-30 ‘.

Step 3:

For the mash: Boil the potatoes and then clean them. Cut the potatoes while they are warm in small pieces in a bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients to the mashed potatoes. Stir well until it becomes a velvety texture.