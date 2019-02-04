Pork schnitzel with mashed potatoes

Ingredients
4 pork chops without bone
5 eggs
1 cup flour
2 cups toast
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
3 large potatoes
2 tablespoons of butter
2 tablespoons of fresh cream
2 pinches nutmeg
Method
Step 1:
Beat the chops well until they soften and open. Then salt pepper well on both sides. Mix the eggs in a bowl and beat them.
Step 2:
Flour the pork and then mix with the eggs and the breadcrumbs. Apply the schnitzel on a baking sheet, sprinkle some olive oil and bake in a preheated oven at 180oC for about 25′-30 ‘.
Step 3:
For the mash: Boil the potatoes and then clean them. Cut the potatoes while they are warm in small pieces in a bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients to the mashed potatoes. Stir well until it becomes a velvety texture.