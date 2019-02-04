Pork fillets with pomegranate, fava and feta

By chef Kyriacos Kyriacou

Ingredients

2 pork fillets

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 pomegranate

1 cup white, dry wine

1 cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Fava with feta:

400 gr fava (louvana)

2 cloves of peeled garlic

100 gr feta crushed

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Place the fava in a saucepan and cover it with plenty of cold water. Allow it to boil and then pour in the garlic. Lower the heat and simmer it until it is tender. Drain and remove the garlic. Then pass it on to the blender or mixer, along with olive oil, feta, salt and pepper until it becomes a smooth puree. Allow to cool.

Step 2:

In the meantime, clean the fibers and fat from the fillets and cut them in half. Then cut each half of the fillet into three pieces and press them with your palms to make them flat.

Step 3:

Saute the onion in the olive oil in a large pan and add the pomegranate seeds (keep some aside for garnish). Rinse them until golden brown on both sides and pour the wine and the mustard. Lower the heat, allow 2/3 of the wine to evaporate, and pour the cream into the pan. Allow to simmer until the sauce is tied. Serve the fillets with their sauce garnished with the pomegranate and accompany them with feta cheese.