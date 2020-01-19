Menu
International

Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen

January 19, 2020 at 2:50pm
Edited by

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the “pointless and tragic death” of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns over Cairo’s human rights record.

An Egyptian presidency statement on the meeting made no mention of Kassem’s case.

(Reuters)

Read more:

Berlin Libya summit calls for all parties to refrain from oil hostilities

You May Also Like

International
January 19, 2020

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash returned home

Andreas Nicolaides
International
January 19, 2020

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix up for more awards at Hollywood’s SAG ceremony

Andreas Nicolaides
International
January 19, 2020

UPDATE -UK’s Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals

Andreas Nicolaides